Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Plains stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

