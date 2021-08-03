Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Green Plains stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

