Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

