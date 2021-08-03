Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBNH shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.