Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Greenland Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,336. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Greenland Technologies news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

