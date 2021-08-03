Groupon (GRPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71. Groupon has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

