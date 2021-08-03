Groupon (GRPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRPN opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

