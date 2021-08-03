Guardant Health (GH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GH stock opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,340. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

