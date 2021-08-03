Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

