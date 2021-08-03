Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.64. 2,024,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

