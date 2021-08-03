Guidance Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after buying an additional 129,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 365,125 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.05. 467,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,177. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

