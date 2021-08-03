Guider Price Hits $0.0000 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $11,108.72 and approximately $39.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

