Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hanger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hanger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hanger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hanger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

