Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.17. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

