Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 113,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,593. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

