Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.