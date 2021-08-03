Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $767.97 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $767.97 million and $18.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00087351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,125,894,279 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,070,279 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

