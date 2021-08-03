Hathor Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00141625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.63 or 1.00294569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00850436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

