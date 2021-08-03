Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of HAYW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 16,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.