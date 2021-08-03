Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 16,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

