HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

