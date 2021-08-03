HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $484.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.28 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

