HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.

