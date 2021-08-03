HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $214,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

