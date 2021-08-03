HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $634,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 297.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.36. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $128.27 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

