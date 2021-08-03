HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

