HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.