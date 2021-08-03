HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.09.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.