HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Truist

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $867.42 million, a P/E ratio of 233.67 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.