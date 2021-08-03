Head to Head Contrast: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) & First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 28.79% 15.32% 1.61% First Community Bankshares 33.64% 11.27% 1.58%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reliant Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $151.83 million 2.97 $31.41 million $2.35 11.69 First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.58 $35.93 million $2.08 14.11

First Community Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Reliant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats First Community Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; and loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides debit cards and mobile deposit options, as well as direct deposit, online banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 27 full-service branch offices located in Middle Tennessee; 7 mortgage offices in Tennessee and Arkansas; and 1 loan production office in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

