Head-To-Head Contrast: Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Rivals

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-$580,000.00
|-57.14
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|$9.08 billion
|$1.11 billion
|2.04
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stryve Foods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|351
|1211
|1231
|33
|2.33
As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Stryve Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-71.92%
|-4.51%
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|4.74%
|11.11%
|4.64%
Summary
Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Stryve Foods
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
