Head to Head Review: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 5 12 0 2.71

Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $159.47, indicating a potential upside of 81.29%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 11.95 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -95.61

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04% Pinduoduo -7.96% -13.24% -4.77%

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

