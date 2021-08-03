Head to Head Survey: AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) & NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR 7.09% 13.98% 8.88%

This table compares AAP and NETGEAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR $1.26 billion 0.82 $58.29 million $1.90 17.83

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than AAP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AAP has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETGEAR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AAP and NETGEAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A NETGEAR 0 2 2 0 2.50

NETGEAR has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Given NETGEAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than AAP.

Summary

NETGEAR beats AAP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

