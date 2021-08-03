Head-To-Head Survey: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) vs. Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for O-I Glass and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 3 5 1 0 1.78 Stevanato Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

O-I Glass presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given O-I Glass’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.39 $249.00 million $1.22 12.46 Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass 1.67% 76.70% 2.07% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of O-I Glass shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. The company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

