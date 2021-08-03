Head-To-Head Survey: The Southern (NYSE:SO) vs. Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

The Southern (NYSE:SO) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Southern alerts:

This table compares The Southern and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern $20.38 billion 3.33 $3.13 billion $3.25 19.72 Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Southern and Red Eléctrica Corporación, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern 3 2 7 0 2.33 Red Eléctrica Corporación 3 5 1 0 1.78

The Southern presently has a consensus target price of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Given The Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Southern is more favorable than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Dividends

The Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. The Southern pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Southern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

The Southern has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of The Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Red Eléctrica Corporación shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern 14.47% 11.43% 3.00% Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Southern beats Red Eléctrica Corporación on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, S.A. transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. In addition, it constructs energy storage facilities in non-mainland and isolated systems; operates satellite communications system and offers space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity; and offers technical consultancy and satellite telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.