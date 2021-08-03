Head-To-Head Survey: Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and BioVie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -1.09 BioVie N/A N/A N/A ($6.85) -2.11

BioVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevi Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -103.16% -67.72% BioVie N/A -1,626.70% -660.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trevi Therapeutics and BioVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. BioVie has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.30%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than BioVie.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats BioVie on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

