Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.