Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 125,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

