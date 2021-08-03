Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 93.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

