Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

