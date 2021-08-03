Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

