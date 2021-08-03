Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $138.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

