Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,101 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

