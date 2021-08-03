HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 188,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.78. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

