Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.83 on Monday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 214.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

