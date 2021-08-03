Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.63 billion and the highest is $8.91 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $35.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.91 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

