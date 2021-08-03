Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

