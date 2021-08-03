Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMN traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. 529,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

