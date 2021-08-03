Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

