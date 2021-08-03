Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.26. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,730. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

