HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post $15.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 287,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,318. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.