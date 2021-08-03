HRT Financial LP Makes New $27,000 Investment in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q&K International Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 115,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Q&K International Group Limited has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

